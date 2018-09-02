Raider stadium parking ‘solution’ is a mess

I found it interesting that only now are the Raiders “proposing” off-site parking spots to accommodate games at the new stadium (Wednesday Review-Journal). Wouldn’t common sense and business acumen dictate that these details be nailed down before you purchase a plot of land that you know is not big enough for game-day parking? Why not lock the door after the house is robbed?

There is so much open land on Interstate 15 between the M Resort and South Point that would have been better suited for this stadium. Not only are there more highway access points, but there is more than enough land for practice facilities, parking, tailgating and anything else you might need. Of course, that is water under the bridge, as the land has been purchased, construction has begun and only now are they looking to solve problems that this decision created.

I dread the traffic chaos that will ensue when this facility opens.