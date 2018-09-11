Release Kavanaugh records

The withholding of records regarding Judge Brett Kavanugh’s previous work brings up a serious transparency issue for any potential nominee (“Noisy hearing for Kavanaugh,” Sept. 5 Review-Journal). Transparency and accountability are a must for any Supreme Court nominee, no matter what political affiliation. All of a nominee’s records should be made public.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh readies his papers before he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The withholding of records regarding Judge Brett Kavanugh’s previous work brings up a serious transparency issue for any potential nominee (“Noisy hearing for Kavanaugh,” Sept. 5 Review-Journal). Transparency and accountability are a must for any Supreme Court nominee, no matter what political affiliation. All of a nominee’s records should be made public.

This would ensure confirmation hearings are not merely a sham or just a matter of formality. A nominee’s past experience and ideology have relevance to how they will rule in the future on particular issues.