Release Kavanaugh records

The withholding of records regarding Judge Brett Kavanugh’s previous work brings up a serious transparency issue for any potential nominee (“Noisy hearing for Kavanaugh,” Sept. 5 Review-Journal). Transparency and accountability are a must for any Supreme Court nominee, no matter what political affiliation. All of a nominee’s records should be made public.
This would ensure confirmation hearings are not merely a sham or just a matter of formality. A nominee’s past experience and ideology have relevance to how they will rule in the future on particular issues.