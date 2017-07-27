Replace U.S. tax income tax with an expanded death tax

Why should people who work and struggle to survive be taxed to the hilt while others who inherit millions generation after generation pay little or nothing?

I heard a well-known commentator recently state that he liked cash because when he worked as a waiter and bartender he did not have to pay taxes on his tips.

This shocking admission illustrates just one of the countless flaws in our convoluted and scandal-ridden income tax system. It should be abolished and replaced with an expanded, simple inheritance (death) tax. Unlike our current system in which cheaters abound and nearly half the population pays nothing, everyone would have skin in the game because there would be no exemptions — although naturally the tax rate should be progressive depending on the size of one’s estate.

Imagine how productive this country would be if people did not have to pay income taxes while they were living and base so many of their personal and business decisions on the tax structure.

Our crippling national debt could be paid off in short order and we could be much more prosperous.