Representatives are answerable only to their constituents

As a Republican, I am no fan of U.S. Rep Dina Titus, D-Nev. But the position taken by Wayne P. Brotherton Sr. in his Tuesday letter is flat wrong, and Rep. Titus’s office is absolutely correct.

Representatives at any level of government are elected by, and answerable only to, their constituents. An analogy would be a Las Vegas resident contacting a state lawmaker from Reno about a matter that affects the entire state. The Las Vegas resident needs to contact his own representative.

Look at your elected officials as your servants (that’s what they tell us they are at election time). You cannot tell another person’s servant what to do. Imagine the correspondence any House member or senator would be duly responsible to respond to if they were answerable to the entire nation.