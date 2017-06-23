ad-fullscreen
Letters

Republican chicanery explains party’s dominance in today’s political world

Marnin Spigelman Henderson
June 22, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Wayne Allyn Root’s Sunday column blaming Democrats for basically rigging the elections while intimating that Republicans are innocent lambs is the biggest load of hogwash I have yet to read in the Review-Journal.

What Mr. Root appears to forget is that Republicans have been illegally purging legitimate voters from the poll lists, have gerrymandered districts in curious fashions to discount Democratic voters, have installed onerous voter ID rules, have cut down the number of poll sites, and have made sure that even early voting is restricted or curtailed. Yet he indicts the Democrats for playing dirty, which is a key element of Republican dominance in today’s political world.

What Mr. Root fails to communicate in his biased one-sided rant, is the real fact that Democrats are not as aggressive or as underhanded as Republicans in an attempt to be victorious in American elections. Reading his nonsense only intensifies the need for honest reporting establishing the true facts rather than contrived fake theories.

 

