Perhaps the All A-Twitter column should be titled: Putting Down Liberals or How to Polarize Americans.

President Donald Trump's Twitter page. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

I regularly read your All A-Twitter column in the Opinion section. The content is consistently the same: A liberal tweet followed by two conservative “rebuttals” or, in most cases, followed by two put-downs of the liberal tweeter. And there is a difference between a rebuttal and a personal attack.

Perhaps the All A-Twitter column should be titled: Putting Down Liberals or How to Polarize Americans.