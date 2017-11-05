Review-Journal’s coverage of Strip massacre has made paper proud

Thank you for your efforts, and I believe that you will pursue the truth to its end. I find that tremendously comforting.

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

I started reading the Review-Journal’s coverage of the Strip shooting because I wanted the perspective of journalists who knew the city and entities involved in the investigation, along with the citizens affected and the victims of the event. I have found your coverage to be far and above all that I have read elsewhere. You have honored the victims and their families in your efforts and vigorously pursued the answers to the questions that remain unanswered.

I have never been to Las Vegas. But this event has touched my heart and troubled my mind. I want there to be answers for the people directly affected, as I believe that is the only way there will be any justice for them. I don’t know how many answers are possible, but each and every one carries great weight.

Thank you for your efforts, and I believe that you will pursue the truth to its end. I find that tremendously comforting.