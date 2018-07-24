Review of “Mamma Mia!” missed the mark

I found this film to be as entertaining as any performance I saw at the Smith Center this year.

(L to R) Tanya (CHRISTINE BARANSKI), Sophie (AMANDA SEYFRIED) and Rosie (JULIE WALTERS) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." Ten years after "Mamma Mia! The Movie," you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA.

I’m so glad I disregarded the C-minus review grade of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” appearing in the Review-Journal’s most recent Neon section. The film was so enjoyable. My eyes teared up six or seven times. I found this film to be as entertaining as any performance I saw at The Smith Center this year. I encourage anyone who has refrained from seeing this movie because of the negative review to give it a try.

It appears that the RJ’s Christopher Lawrence reviewed it as a drama instead of as a musical in which the story served to introduce each of the many delightful musical numbers.

I rate the movie an A-minus or B-plus. I rate the review a C-minus.