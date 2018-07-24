Review of “Mamma Mia!” missed the mark

I’m so glad I disregarded the C-minus review grade of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” appearing in the Review-Journal’s most recent Neon section. The film was so enjoyable. My eyes teared up six or seven times. I found this film to be as entertaining as any performance I saw at The Smith Center this year. I encourage anyone who has refrained from seeing this movie because of the negative review to give it a try.
It appears that the RJ’s Christopher Lawrence reviewed it as a drama instead of as a musical in which the story served to introduce each of the many delightful musical numbers.
I rate the movie an A-minus or B-plus. I rate the review a C-minus.