These events mean constant trauma for the animals forced to participate.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The National Finals Rodeo continues its unsavory saga of animal abuse.

Rodeos mean constant trauma for the animals forced to participate. While “entertaining” the audience, animals are physically provoked in order to make the cowboys appear more impressive. Often spectators are unaware of the “tools of torment” used to produce these performances.

Join compassionate individuals who will not be going to the rodeo to support this animal suffering.