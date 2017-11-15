School discipline ain’t what it used to be

The very worst thing the school could do for misbehavior was send a note home to your parents that had to be signed.

Your Wednesday editorial on school discipline was excellent. One surprising development has been a noticeable change in parental attitude to classroom behavior. When I was in school, you were guilty until absolutely proven innocent of bad behavior. The very worst thing the school could do for misbehavior was send a note home to your parents that had to be signed.

Less kinder and gentler? Perhaps. But at least by the time most students entered high school, they could read, write and do simple math.