In response to the recent letter about service animals: Boo to the cheaters who try to pass off small Yorkies, Pomeranians or toy poodles as service animals. Most of those breeds are little yappers and would probably never be trained as working animals. I’ve seen all of the previous breeds wearing little vests and being carried by the person they are supposed to be helping. Is there no shame in those people?
Service animal cheaters deserve public shame
January 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm