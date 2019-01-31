Shining a light on taxpayer waste

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

I am proud of the Review-Journal for the Sunday headline pulling the sordid covers off Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore (“Fiore’s $33,000 travel tab”). Whenever a politician from any party sits at the public trough gorging their egomaniac selfishness with worldwide travel at our expense, it’s important to know somebody is watching. Thank God there is a newspaper that has the sense of social responsibility to expose their broken moral compasses.