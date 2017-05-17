Since when is going the speed limit against the law?

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

In his Friday commentary about motorists who impede traffic by not staying to the right on our highways, Steve Sebelius argues that drivers not keeping up with traffic may be causing more problems than the drivers who speed. I believe he makes a good point as the DMV handbook says the same thing: keep up with traffic.

I tend to drive the speed limit on our highways and probably 80 to 90 percent of the other cars pass me regardless of which lane I’m in. I think we have to admit that speed limits aren’t working. I suggest that we eliminate speed limits on our highways because the drivers who obey them are causing so much of the problem. According to Mr. Sebelius, this would reduce accidents.