Smith Center a source of local joy and happiness

Over the past five years, the Smith Center has provided many special memories. Having lived in New York, I loved the Broadway theater so I became a subscriber from the very beginning. I have been there for every show, some better than others but all enjoyable.

The center hit a home run when it brought in “An American In Paris.” The performances by the cast, with special kudos to Garen Scriener and Sara Esty in the leads, gave us a very special evening enjoyed by everyone. The director gave us a magical evening filled with dance, music by Gershwin, and sets to bring us into the mood of the night.

So many letters to the Review-Journal seem to be angry about one thing or another. People should know that there is a special place that brings joy and happiness to those who attend. They see a bit of culture the likes of which cannot be copied within the confines of a casino. Members of the audience come dressed like they are going to a special party.

I say many thanks to those responsible for bringing the Smith Center to Las Vegas.