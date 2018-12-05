So-called Trumpists like the current world

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In his Nov. 28 letter (“Misguided Trumpists”), Jason G. Brent sees me as a problem because I “don’t understand the current world.” I kind of like the current world. The world where the United States is again respected and feared and not being taken advantage of anymore. The world in which the U.S. president is not apologizing to the world for our “sins.” The world where our so-called allies (who, by the way, all hate our guts) are realizing that there are no more free rides, and they have to follow the leader or else.

There is a new sheriff in town, and his name is Donald J. Trump. Deal with it.