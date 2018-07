Creators.com

It seems that every week the Review-Journal includes stories about official corruption — theft of public assets, the misuse of office personnel, officials tending to personal business on our time. If caught, they can resign and collect a fat pension. Seldom is incarceration involved, as it would be for us mere taxpayers.

I challenge any honest legislator to advance a bill to strip these thugs of their pension upon conviction of any crime, felony or misdemeanor against the people.