Someone is too preoccupied with California

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

There is a old saying: It’s a wise dog that scratches its own fleas. Why does the Review-Journal editorial page spend so much ink scratching California’s fleas? Don’t we have enough here in Nevada?

You constantly write about Californians selling their million-dollar homes and fleeing the state. Do a story about who is moving to Califorina and buying the million-dollar homes. It’s two sides of the same coin. Someone is selling his house and taking his $45,000 a year job and moving to Idaho. And someone is buying the house and bringing his $200,000 a year job with him.

The question is: Which one do you want to be?