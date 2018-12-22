Something smells fishy about Clark County graduation numbers

Many Clark County graduates must take remedial courses in math and English when they enroll in college.

The Review-Journal’s Dec. 15 headline indicates the Clark County School District high school graduation rate is at an all-time high. Really? How? By lowering the academic requirements to show a higher rate so the district can request additional funds from federal sources?

It does not bode well for efforts to meet future demands for a higher-educated society when you lower standards for graduating from high school.

As stated in your report, many Clark County graduates must take remedial courses in math and English when they enroll in college. Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara and state superintendent of public instruction Steve Canavero need to rethink their definition of “achievement” and pay attention to why “graduates” are not meeting the basic standards at the college level.

Perhaps the school district needs to raise standards rather than achieve a highly suspect result by lowering them. Until then the district’s results are flawed, to say the least.