In his March 24 letter to the editor (“Eat the rich”), Ramon Aguilar states that “health care is a right, not a privilege.” I have heard this before lately, so I read the Bill of Rights and Constitution again in case I had missed something in my 80 years on the planet. I found no mention of heath care being a right.

Mr. Aguilar would do better to be grateful that he lives in the greatest country in history and has affordable access to one of the best health care systems in the world.