Stadium could turn out to be the “Mistake on I-15”

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

Many moons ago, Cleveland Municipal Stadium, one time home of the original Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians, was aptly named “The Mistake by the Lake.” The facility, located south of Lake Erie, was known for the biting cold winds that would blow into the stadium in the spring, fall and winter. Because of its proximity to the lake during hot summer nights, its lights attracted swarms of midges and mayflies.

Is Las Vegas’s new 65,000-seat domed stadium, planned for a landlocked 62 acres west of Mandalay Bay at Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue just west of Interstate 15, headed for the designation “The Mistake on I-15?”

A June 2 Review-Journal article discussed traffic studies needed to figure out how to get 65,000 patrons in and out of the venue. Here’s what is scary: Clark County currently has no estimates on costs or timelines to complete the suggested improvements.

Further, NDOT officials said they could likely not complete I-15 upgrades in time for the fall 2020 opening. And who is going to foot the bill?

Other news reports note that the proposed site has only 15 percent of the parking spaces required to certify the stadium for occupancy. Further, anyone driving past the site can quickly surmise the parcel is bordered by roadways clearly inadequate to handle the onslaught of vehicle traffic on game day or for any concert event. Who made this egregious decision to purchase this site without doing the appropriate due diligence for obtaining a certificate of occupancy and the cost of infrastructure improvements?

It’s clearer than a sunny day in Las Vegas that the casino movers and shakers want the stadium at this location close to their hotels. But, don’t expect any of the them to pony up $1 for these improvements. Why should they? After all, they are paying nothing to build the stadium but will reap the benefits of hotel room, dining, beverage, shopping and gambling revenues.

The “Mistake on I-15” appears close to becoming reality.