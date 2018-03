Steve Sisolak. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I am curious if Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has his arm in a cast after patting himself on the back so hard with his Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal taking credit for starting a GoFundMe for the victims of the terrible Oct. 1 shooting last year. Amazing that this comes on the same day he formally files for his primary race to be governor.

Not really a good look for a candidate.