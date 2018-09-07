Sticker shock for loyal minor league baseball fans

Cashman Field is now just a memory for AAA baseball fans — and so are bargain season tickets.

Las Vegas 51s fans look to catch a ball during the final game ever at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The team will move to a new stadium in Summerlin next season. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

We were in our season ticket seats as Peter Alonso made history at Cashman Field (“Good ride: Deep shot ends Cashman finale,” Tuesday Review-Journal). In front of me was next year’s season ticket prices.

We have been told we “would love the new place,” but tickets “would be a few dollars more.” Similar tickets for us would more than double and require a three-year contract. Few dollars, indeed.

Someone needs to tell the Howard Hughes Corporation it is AAA baseball. They are not building Fenway Park.