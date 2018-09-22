Letters

Stop gouging victims after hurricane, flooding

Marc Spielberg Las Vegas
September 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I just read John Stossel’s op-ed piece (“Price gouging needed after Hurricane Florence,” Wednesday Review-Journal), and he is so correct. If, after a natural disaster, the poor, or others, do not have bread or water and cannot afford it because of price gouging, they should simply eat cake and drink champagne.

