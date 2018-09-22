I just read John Stossel’s op-ed piece (“Price gouging needed after Hurricane Florence,” Wednesday Review-Journal), and he is so correct. If, after a natural disaster, the poor, or others, do not have bread or water and cannot afford it because of price gouging, they should simply eat cake and drink champagne.
Stop gouging victims after hurricane, flooding
I just read John Stossel’s op-ed piece (“Price gouging needed after Hurricane Florence,” Wednesday Review-Journal), and he is so correct. If, after a natural disaster, the poor, or others, do not have bread or water and cannot afford it because of price gouging, they should simply eat cake and drink champagne.
September 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm