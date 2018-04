Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I am very happy for the success of the Golden Knights. Unfortunately, like a lot of things in this city, the cost of attending a professional ice hockey event at T-Mobile Arena is unreachable for the average Las Vegas family.

I’m sure with the success of the team this year, it is inevitable that the ticket prices will rise along with the resort and parking fees that the greedy hotels enact every time you turn around. Can’t wait for the Raiders to get here.