Superintendent pay is out of control in Clark County School District

Seems like every time we hire a new superintendent for the Clark County School District, the cost to fill that position increases — substantially. The new district chief, Jesus Jara, will cost us 14 percent more than the outgoing one, Pat Skorkowsky (Friday Review-Journal). We can’t afford that, especially considering the high turnover rate we deal with in that position.

Mr. Jara should start at Mr. Skorkowsky’s pay and earn any raises. How can you justify paying more for an unproven person than you were for the experienced superintendent? It defies logic.