Swearing at President Donald Trump

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Donald Trump’s “base” accepts his vulgar profanities with unwavering support and loyalty. He’s just talking like one of the boys, they say. But the same type of language from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is a disgrace, according to the “base” and Donald.

For those who hadn’t noticed, I’d say she was talking like one of the “girls” … and her base loved it. Notably, her comments were confined to a private gathering of supporters (her base?), while Mr. Trump mouths off from a national stage to anyone in earshot. Go, girl.