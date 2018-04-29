Thanks to Review-Journal investigative team for uncover issues at the convention authority

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Thank God for the U.S. Constitution that protects freedom of the press and for the Review-Journal for its investigative reporting of government abuse (“LVCVA misused cards,” Thursday Review-Journal). Rossi Ralenkotter apparently is not being compensated enough, so he “misuses” Southwest Airlines flight credit cards valued at $17,000. The cards were given to the convention authority for promotional events and were not to be used by employees or board members for personal travel. In addition, board Chairman Lawrence Weekly did the same “misusing” of cards in the amount of $699.

The above actions by these two individuals constitute theft, and this matter should be forwarded to the district attorney’s office. The DA, however, won’t pursue this because he had the same problem within his own office involving the theft of campaign funds. As long as the thief pays back the money stolen, it’s OK.

If Mr. Ralenkotter and Mr. Weekly had not been caught thanks to the RJ’s investigative reporting, they would be using more Southwest flight credit cards. They are sorry only when they get caught. Thank you, Las Vegas Review-Journal. Keep up the good work.