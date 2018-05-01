The allure of free stuff

The enthusiasm of our youth for socialism (and more free stuff) is a sad commentary on the state of education in our country (Review-Journal Sunday editorial). It’s natural that the promise of free stuff is going to be popular, as Bernie Sanders demonstrated in the past election cycle. Bernie’s offer of free education and health care would likely have made him the Democrat nominee, absent the Democratic National Committee’s interference.

Capitalism and socialism are not comparable. Capitalism is a system in which people create wealth by satisfying other people’s needs. For instance, Amazon and Apple prosper because they provide much-desired products and services. On the other hand, socialism is a system to distribute wealth. If you hope to be a beneficiary of, say, free medical care or free education, naturally socialism is a great thing.

Here’s the thing to remember: Capitalism produces stuff such as iPhones, pizza to your door, NASCAR racing and two-day delivery of whatever you can imagine. Socialism taxes you to provide government-run services.

Fortunately, the choice is still ours.