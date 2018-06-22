The Colorado baker and discrimination

In his letter of June 8 (“Religious belief”) Michael Pennock falsely compares the Colorado baker who wouldn’t bake a wedding cake for a same-sex marriage to those who discriminated against racial minorities. I’m sure there were plenty of non-religious people who felt the same way years ago regarding whites being superior to blacks. Also, plenty of religious people were on the KKK hit list, such as Jews and Catholics.

I am not a religious person. But I believe that the baker had the right to refuse to make the cake. The gay couple should have just walked away and looked for another shop. Instead, they purposely caused trouble for the baker. I think he should sue them for everything they’re worth so nobody will ever come up with the similar idea.