The death of a child

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

My condolences to the family of 12-year-old Jonathan Smith (“Pedestrian death spurs calls for safety upgrades,” Thursday Review-Journal). How tragic to lose a child. As a former police officer who responded to hundreds of such tragedies, I would like to make a suggestion to our schools and even the Department of Motor Vehicles: Use your platforms to teach children (and adults, too), about traffic safety.

Children should be taught to develop an automatic response to stop, look and listen in public. It should be drilled into children as part of an actual class in school. It should be a parent’s top priority. Team that with drivers being reminded of their responsibilities once they get behind the wheel of a 2-ton vehicle.

Crosswalks and driver and student education may help to alleviate these tragic situations.