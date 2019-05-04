The fiasco in Las Vegas City Council Ward 2

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In his Tuesday letter, Michael Dunegan questions why Senate Bill 450 would “require all signatures on a recall petition to be validated by the county clerk.” It is obvious that Mr. Dunegan does not live in Las Vegas City Council Ward 2, where we were under siege for many months thanks to the efforts of a monied coalition to remove a duly elected public official from office and grab his seat on the City Council.

In addition to other dirty tactics, we had solicitors for the recall trying to get into our community by devious means, such as telling our guards that that they were making deliveries to specific addresses they got from public records, convincing residents to let them in by misstating what they wanted and even following cars of legitimate visitors through our automatic gates. Other Ward 2 communities have their own horror stories.

If people will stoop to these levels, there is no telling what else they would do, including forging signatures. We need all the protection we can get to keep any and all recall efforts honest. We need Senate Bill 450.