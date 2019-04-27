The Harry Reid-John Boehner symposium

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I missed hearing about the big symposium “powwow” at Bellagio featuring Harry Reid, John Boehner and Rahm Emmanuel — all moderated by Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” (Wednesday Review-Journal). I am grateful that I didn’t know about it.

I could have asked Harry about his losing battle with his elastic exercising strap. And I have always wanted to see former House Speaker Boehner weep in person.

Best was Mr. Emmanuel expounding on his great successes in Chicago, now one of the most crime-ridden cities in American history.

Finally, Mr. Todd. He’s the poster boy for fake news.

What an event.