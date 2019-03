Thank you, Las Vegas, for nickel and diming me. Said no one — ever! Coffee for $5.39 with my $24.94 breakfast. A mini-bar fee of $50 for storing my own water. Two small tap domestic beers for $22. Room tax $31.04. Resort fee $37. Resort fee tax $4.95.

It appears your strategy to nickel and dime everyone is working, as the Strip and Fremont Street were busy. In the future, however, I will take my dollars elsewhere, as no one likes a cheapskate.