The nation has lost a great hero in John McCain

The flag at my house has been at half-staff since the passing of Sen. John McCain. It will remain at half-staff until his internment at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. After that, it will be brought to full-staff. But it will be flown upside down.

Flying the American flag upside down is an officially recognized signal of distress. I believe our country is in distress from within. With the passing of Sen. McCain, we may have lost one of the few true statesman in our government. He was an honorable man who believed, fought for and represented our people’s finest hour.

I was not always in agreement with Sen. McCain. I respected his opinion, however, knowing he wanted only the best for our great nation. I am a veteran and truly believe he put his country above his personal interest. He respected the ideals our country stands for.

I rebuke and resent our president, who could not even acknowledge this great American in his final days. Sen. McCain had more class in his little toe than this president has ever had.

My heart grieves for our nation at the loss of John McCain. May he rest in peace knowing he served America well, with dignity, grace and honesty.