The power of student protests

Like they did with the Vietnam war, kids can change the world

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Victor Joecks opened his March 14 column, “School walkout can’t hide problematic gun proposals,” as follows: “If students playing hooky solved gun violence, mass shootings would have ended decades ago … ”

Having grown up during the protests over the Vietnam War in the 1960s, sparked by young people across the country who literally changed the public opinion of the conflict, I have only one thing to say to Mr. Joecks: You’re right, Victor, those wacky kids are all just playing hooky. Don’t worry about it for one instant, and just go back to sleep now. They’re just kids playing hooky, so just don’t give it another thought.