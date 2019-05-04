The problem is homemade.

REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool/File Photo

In his Tuesday letter (“Measles outbreak”) Jerry Fink spews anti-immigrant vitriol and implies a “correlation” between the measles outbreak and “thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” Fake news, say I.

Let’s look at the real facts: According to the World Bank (most recent databank on child immunization of measles, in 2017), the vaccination rate is: Honduras 97 percent, Guatemala 86 percent and Mexico 96 percent. The United States is 92 percent.

Mr Fink’s assertions that “these migrants come from Third World countries with little or no health standards when it comes to vaccinations” is clearly false and misleading.

Mr Fink need look no further than his own backyard for the “crisis.” The drugs, human trafficking and terrorists (and now measles) he equates with the “crisis at the border” are perpetuated by our very own. Americans.