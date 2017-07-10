ad-fullscreen
Letters

The real story behind Donald Trump’s tweets

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
July 9, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday column:

Actually, Donald Trump’s tweets aren’t “distracting” the left so they don’t “see what’s happening.” The president’s tweets are distracting his woeful base from what is not happening.

 

