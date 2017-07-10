The real story behind Donald Trump’s tweets

In response to Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday column:
Actually, Donald Trump’s tweets aren’t “distracting” the left so they don’t “see what’s happening.” The president’s tweets are distracting his woeful base from what is not happening.
Actually, Donald Trump’s tweets aren’t “distracting” the left
In response to Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday column:
Actually, Donald Trump’s tweets aren’t “distracting” the left so they don’t “see what’s happening.” The president’s tweets are distracting his woeful base from what is not happening.