Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

In response to Mary Ann Toth’s negative remarks about Michael Ramirez’s political cartoons (Nov. 1 letter to the editor):

I must say that I am impressed with his honest opinions expressed in a very direct way. Mr. Ramirez “calls ’em as he sees ’em,” and I am impressed with his honest evaluation of political matters. The fact that his depictions are sharp and pointed does not make them “mean and hateful.”