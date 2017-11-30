The rich owe us? Oh my

I guess the $3.5 billion Walmart paid in federal income taxes (not counting foreign and state/local taxes) at a 30.3 percent effective tax rate in 2016 just wasn’t enough to satiate the spending and taxing demons in liberals.

Michael Winne’s letter (“They owe us,” Monday Review-Journal) regarding the wealthy and taxes is downright scary. Oh, wait. It’s just typical liberal thinking. But I repeat myself.

Mr. Winne thinks that the estate tax is “the only way we taxpayers are reimbursed” for all the money “we” pay to Walmart’s workers. He apparently believes that tax money in the hands of bloated government is somehow money in his hands. Hence the liberal desire to continue to tax and spend.

Also, I guess the $3.5 billion Walmart paid in federal income taxes (not counting foreign and state/local taxes) at a 30.3 percent effective tax rate in 2016 just wasn’t enough to satiate the spending and taxing demons in him. I wonder what Mr. Winne’s effective tax rate was?