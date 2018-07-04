Things getting worse at the Clark County School District

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Things just keep getting worse with the Clark County School District. How can the new superintendent go out and hire all of his friends from Florida at exorbitant wages when just about six weeks ago the district had to lay off hundreds of teachers and support personnel because it was millions of dollars in the hole? I guess district officials must have found a few new money trees growing somewhere.

The worst part of the whole thing is that we the people who are paying for all of this through taxes just don’t seem to care what is happening to our school system. That is why our education system in Nevada is at the bottom of all the states. Our citizens just don’t care. It is about time something be done to stop this. Come on, taxpayers and parents.