Those who think Las Vegas is just the Strip are missing out

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The national media’s arguably one-sided beef with Las Vegas this past year compels me as a frequent visitor to speak in support of the greater Clark County area as a wonderful place to discover. A world of visitors whose mental image of Las Vegas is only the Strip are missing out.

Red Rock and Sloan Canyon national conservation areas and Lake Mead are all magical. I’d urge any visitor or resident to take advantage of their vast natural beauty and incredible history. What you’ll find is akin to removing the gruff exterior of an orange peel to find a sweet, beautiful prize underneath.

New York may be The Big Apple, but Las Vegas and its hidden charms will always be The Big Mamacita of U.S. destinations.