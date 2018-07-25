Time for Congress to address the immigration issue

I wish to add to the recent comments from letter writer Bill L. Wilson. I read recently in the Review-Journal how many millions and millions of dollars our government is spending to care for the many refugees coming through the Mexican border to the United States. I noticed they all had clean clothes, new shoes and food.

I am aware of our country being founded by immigrants. My ancestors came to America in 1752, by ship from Europe, due to religious persecution. They paid for their transportation.

I wish to be objective, but how many of the immigration protesters have started a fund to help support the migrant families? I did not see Rep. Dina Titus and any of her group taking up a collection at the recent protest in downtown Las Vegas.

I have sympathy for the many Dreamers who would like to become American citizens. But both Democratic and Republican members of Congress need to stop stalling and do the job we elected them to do.