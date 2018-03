What’s everybody waiting for? Might this be the time for all those opposed to guns to start turning in their weapons? I am sure there are those who are committed enough to actually do what they see as responsible.

While we’re at it, how about some planned communities where gun ownership is not only discouraged, but forbidden? Pretty sure if it were in the HOA’s rules, and duly enforced, most of those within would feel much safer.

What a great social experiment.