Time for Washington to act on gun laws

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting to try to pass “sensible” gun laws in an attempt to reduce gun violence. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., declared that expanded background checks would not have prevented the mass shootings in San Bernardino or Charleston. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., stated they wouldn’t stop madmen from acquiring guns.

Perhaps that is true. But maybe it would help to decrease the other 80 to 90 gun deaths that occur in the United States each and every day. When will our Congress learn that doing nothing should not be an option?