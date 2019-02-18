MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Letters

Time for Washington to act on gun laws

Stanley Cohen Henderson
February 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting to try to pass “sensible” gun laws in an attempt to reduce gun violence. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., declared that expanded background checks would not have prevented the mass shootings in San Bernardino or Charleston. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., stated they wouldn’t stop madmen from acquiring guns.

Perhaps that is true. But maybe it would help to decrease the other 80 to 90 gun deaths that occur in the United States each and every day. When will our Congress learn that doing nothing should not be an option?

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing