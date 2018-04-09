Letters

Time to reform the Second Amendment

Gary W. Hansen Henderson
April 8, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I see that Congress, our president and the NRA are making no attempt to revise the Second Amendment with common-sense and comprehensive changes. So let’s make fully automatic guns legal to own. Along with that, let’s make rocket and grenade launchers legal, also.

And don’t forget handheld LARS rocket launchers. Just think of all the many more people we could kill. Also, let’s sell do-it-yourself pipe bombs. This should make everybody happy, except parents and friends of the victims.

When is society going to wake up? How many more people have to die? Owners of assault-type weapons, you may have a right to own them, but do you have a reason?

