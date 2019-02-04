Time to tighten constitutional qualifications for the presidency

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The Constitution needs to be amended so that the qualifications required for the presidency are more stringent. The election of Donald Trump has severely lowered the bar.

The Constitution requires only that the president be native born and at least 35 years old. We should make the following changes:

— Increase the minimum age to 45 years old.

— Mandate a college degree.

— Require political experience such as time as a vice president, governor, senator, congressperson or ambassador. Or military experience such as a general.

No Oprah Winfreys, no Michael Avenattis, no Tom Steyers and no Howard Schultzes — nobody without substantial political or military experience should run for president.