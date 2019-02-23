Too much American foreign aid is a waste

Do you want to read something that will make your blood boil? Look up how much foreign aid the United States sends out and to what countries. The countries include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and England, among others. These four countries have enough money to take care of themselves.

Now for the real shocker. We send aid to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran and China — even to Syria and Russia. These countries are not our friends. Why do we send them aid?

If the United States would stop sending aid to countries that, in my estimation, don’t need it, the money saved would let Trump build his wall with 24 karat gold plating.

Just think: The money saved could be used to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis or other diseases, but I don’t see the United States doing that in the foreseeable future.