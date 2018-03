UNLV President Len Jessup

Am I missing something? There is a new position at UNLV to help President Len Jessup address his deficiencies (“UNLV creates COO post,” Wednesday Review-Journal). What?

In the real world, when you have job deficiencies, you either learn to do what is expected of you at that job or you are terminated and replaced with someone who can do the job. There is no attempt to bring in another person to “help” you address the issues.