Violent “anti-fascists” hurt their cause

Don Brady Henderson
August 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The left-wing “antifa” organization — with the formal definition of antifa being anti-fascist — is getting a lot of press these days for its violent behavior. But it isn’t getting much criticism in the mainstream media. I wonder if anyone has considered the contradictions regarding antifa’s stated purpose or perhaps the historical similarities.

Political fascism was founded by Benito Mussolini in 1919. A key element of his rise to power were the Black Shirts, gangs of fascist street thugs who beat up, intimidated and killed political and institutional opponents of Mussolini. When I see the black-shirted antifa gangs on the rampage, I can’t help but ask the question: Who are the real fascists?

