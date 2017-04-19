Voter fraud allegations from Nevada secretary of state should come as no surprise

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

It is no surprise that the Nevada Secretary of State’s office is launching an investigation into alleged voter fraud in the 2016 general election in regards to DMV voter registration procedures. After all, this all started back in 2015 when Gov. Brian Sandoval ignorantly decided to allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. What part of the term “illegal” does he and the Democratic Party not understand?

The Democratic Party has been all for getting everyone — and I do mean everyone — out to vote. Legal or illegal immigrant, it does not matter. Pretty pathetic and despicable. They are more than willing to “break the law” to get their candidates elected.